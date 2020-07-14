According to a report from Argentinian newspaper Ole, CSKA Moscow’s proposed £9.5m deal for Leeds United and West Brom linked striker Adolfo Gaich has fallen through.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich has been heavily linked with a move to Europe. Gaich, 21, has been linked with Championship pair Leeds United and West Brom, as have the likes of Inter Milan, Atalanta and Gent.

As covered here on The72, it seemed that Gaich was set for a move to Russia. CSKA Moscow were said to have made a successful bid for the striker, ruling out Leeds United and West Brom’s reported hopes of a deal.

Now, however, it has been claimed that Gaich’s proposed move to CSKA has fallen through. Ole claims that negotiations stalled over wages and representatives ultimately “stepped on the brakes”.

With a move to CSKA now reported to be looking unlikely, it will be interesting to see if Leeds United, West Brom or any of the other clubs said keen on signing Gaich look to make a move.

Gaich, 21, seems to be highly regarded in Argentina. The striker has drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski and has early earned his first senior cap for Argentina.

He has scored five goals in 12 Superliga games for San Lorenzo this season, taking him to seven in 27 overall for the club.

