According to the print edition of yesterday’s Sun (13th July, p47) and confirmed by a snippet from the story hosted by website ‘Read West Brom’, the Baggies are going to face a struggle if they want to sign West Ham loanee Grady Diangana on a permanent deal.

That’s because, according to The Sun’s Duncan Wright, Ajax have now entered the race to sign the Hammers right wing after he has shone at the Hawthorns this season. This comes on top of interest pitting the Baggies against Celtic for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Diangana, who has come up through the ranks at the East London club has only known West Ham ahead of this season on loan at West Brom. He’s already got 21 first-team appearances (2 goals/1 assist) for West Ham under his belt, 17 of these coming in the Premier League.

However, it is his time in the Black Country with West Brom that has made interested suitors, West Brom included, sit up and take notice of the London-born youngster. Across 27 appearances in the English second tier this season, Diangana has exploded on to the scene with 7 goals and 6 assists.

It is this output that has seen his value skyrocket to around £15m and has draw the interests of former Champions League semi-finalists Ajax and perennial SPL champions Celtic. In that sort of company, the Baggies will have their work cut out for them if they are looking to bring him in from West Ham. It could all hinge on promotion to the Premier League too.

