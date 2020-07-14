Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers star Darragh Lenihan has said he would love to have loan man Tosin Adarabioyo return for next season but insisted he would not be surprised if he was playing in Manchester City’s first-team.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been a fixture in Blackburn Rovers’ starting 11 since signing on loan from Manchester City. The defensive starlet joined the club on loan last summer in order to pick up more experience of senior football and he has done just that.

Along the way, his performances have earned him praise from Rovers fans, as well as manager Tony Mowbray. Now, defensive partner Darragh Lenihan has moved to praise Adarabioyo.

Speaking to Lancs Live, Lenihan said that he would love to have the City youngster back for next season, labelling the defender as “exceptional”. He said:

“As a player and a person, he has just been exceptional. Extremely professional in the way he goes about and does the right things.

“Jeez, it would be really good to get him back but I fully believe that he could potentially be playing in Man City’s team next season. That’s how good I think he is.

“He’s been brilliant since he’s come in, gone about the business and when he has played he’s done ever so well. He’s brought us that quality that you can see throughout the game.

“It will be a miss if we don’t get him back but fingers crossed we can potentially work something our for the new season.”

Across all competitions, Adarabioyo has played in 34 games, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process. He has been one of Tony Mowbray’s first-choice centre-backs, starting in every game since December 29th.

Do you agree with Lenihan? Would you like Adarabioyo to return to Ewood Park next season?

