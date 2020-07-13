According to The Daily Mail writer Mike McGrath, Premier League trio West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are all interested in signing Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.

Spence broke through into Middlesbrough’s first team under previous manager Jonathan Woodgate, making his league debut in December this season.

Since then he has gone strength to strength and has been one of Boro’s standout players. Understandably his performances have caught the eye of plenty of sides in the top tier including West Ham, Tottenham, and Southampton according to recent reports.

Spurs had previously shown an interest, with manager Jose Mourinho said to be a big admirer of the 19-year old, and was impressed by him when the sides met in the FA Cup earlier in the campaign.

Spence arrived at Middlesbrough following his release from Fulham’s academy at the start of last season and has settled into life on Teesside relatively quickly. He impressed for the under-23 side and featured for Tony Pulis in Middlesbrough’s cup campaign in the 2018-19 season.

He has now become a mainstay in the team, edging ahead of the likes of Ryan Shotton, Anfernee Dijksteel, and Jonny Howson. Both the former and the latter have instead moved into their more natural roles of centre-back and central-midfield with Djed the preferred option playing in his preferred position.

It is likely the North-East club will not wish to part with one of their prized assets so early in his Middlesbrough career, but with the Premier League’s spending power and pull, it may be sooner rather than later we see Djed Spencer in the top flight.