Ben White has been nothing short of sensational since he arrived at Elland Road on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He came in as a replacement for Pontus Jansson. Initially, there were doubts whether this untried youngster could do that but now Leeds United fans are like ‘Pontus Who’?

He arrived as an untried youngster but will be leaving Elland Road as a battle-hardened and seasoned professional. In reality, the Poole-born 20-year-old has taken to the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship with considerable aplomb taking it into his stride.

Marc Atkins/Getty Images Sport

He’s featured in every minute of every Leeds United game this season and has wowed Leeds fans not only with his defensive nous but also his composure on the ball. He stops opponents going forward and brings the ball out of defence well.

Such has been his development under Marcelo Bielsa that he also played well in a defensive midfield role as cover for Kalvin Phillips. But, for Leeds United, there has been a knock-on effect. Ben White’s performances have also taken him to the sort of level where he is beyond the West Yorkshire side’s price range and pocket.

Bigger sides have been rumoured to be circulating with both Manchester outfits and Premier League winners Liverpool also credited with an interest. Indeed, Red fans have been somewhat raving about him on Twitter and saying he is the man they need to fill the gap left by a possible departure of Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool fans comment on Ben White as a Lovren replacement

