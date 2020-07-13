Ben White has been nothing short of sensational since he arrived at Elland Road on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He came in as a replacement for Pontus Jansson. Initially, there were doubts whether this untried youngster could do that but now Leeds United fans are like ‘Pontus Who’?

He arrived as an untried youngster but will be leaving Elland Road as a battle-hardened and seasoned professional. In reality, the Poole-born 20-year-old has taken to the rigours of the Sky Bet Championship with considerable aplomb taking it into his stride.

He’s featured in every minute of every Leeds United game this season and has wowed Leeds fans not only with his defensive nous but also his composure on the ball. He stops opponents going forward and brings the ball out of defence well.

Such has been his development under Marcelo Bielsa that he also played well in a defensive midfield role as cover for Kalvin Phillips. But, for Leeds United, there has been a knock-on effect. Ben White’s performances have also taken him to the sort of level where he is beyond the West Yorkshire side’s price range and pocket.

Bigger sides have been rumoured to be circulating with both Manchester outfits and Premier League winners Liverpool also credited with an interest. Indeed, Red fans have been somewhat raving about him on Twitter and saying he is the man they need to fill the gap left by a possible departure of Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool fans comment on Ben White as a Lovren replacement

Lovren is decent on his day but its time to move on.. Need a Klaven type signing to replace or a Ben white — JP (@JP_wes) July 13, 2020

Lovren out. Ben White in. Please https://t.co/bKmA690KR2 — Matthew Ordish (@MattOrdish) July 12, 2020

Losing Lovren definitely a good idea. But badly need a replacement, whether it’s a more senior player or a young player like Ben White. Matip is a fine 3rd choice but too injury prone to be relied upon to be there for a full season. — Milan’s Cafe (@6xMilan) July 13, 2020

Wouldn’t mind Ben White in then if we manage to win the lottery and actually get Lovren off the books — ً (@cslfc) July 12, 2020

The constant links to Ben White are interesting. Do you see him trying to integrate Hoever or Van Den Berg? It’s interesting that neither have been included in squads since Restart. Think it’s too much to ask for either to replace Lovren at this stage — Joel Young (@iamjoelyoung) July 13, 2020

Lovren out possibly Ben White in I’d take that tbh he’s got huge potential — Stro (@RyanWhamondAWF) July 13, 2020

If Wijnaldum doesn’t renew sell him and get Thiago, if we can get 15m for Lovren spend 20m on Ben white — . (@camlfc) July 11, 2020

We are buying Ben white ( lovren replacement ) cantwell and maybe raschika — Prices.🔴LFC (@PTBooms) July 7, 2020

Would Ben White really be able to hack it at Liverpool?