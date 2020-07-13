It is time again for QPR fans to vote on if they approve of Mark Warburton as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Mark Warburton has got more popular as the QPR head coach. 85% of fans who voted approve of Warburton, up from 64% the week before. This meant that 13% of fans disapprove of him, down from 31% last week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Warburton, down from 5% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +72, up from +33 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Mark Warburton and QPR. They weren’t able to pick up a single point over the two games they played. Last Wednesday, they lost to Wigan Athletic 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Kieffer Moore, beating the keeper and eventually the R’s with a powerful strike. They would lose again on Saturday, this time to Sheffield Wednesday. They went behind early due to a goal from Dominic Iorfa and just before the half time break, Josh Windass doubled the Owls’ lead. A big defeat was confirmed in the second half when Jacob Murphy scored Wednesday’s third.

Do you approve or disapprove of Mark Warburton as QPR head coach?