It is time again for Wigan Athletic fans to vote on if they approve of Paul Cook as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Paul Cook has got more popular as the Wigan Athletic head coach. 86% of fans who voted approve of Cook, the same as last week. This meant that 11% of fans disapprove of him, down from 14% last week. 2% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cook, up from 0% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +75, up from +72 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Paul Cook and Wigan Athletic. They managed to get four points out of the two games they played this week. On Wednesday night, they were able to get the win thanks to a 1-0 victory over QPR. The only goal of the game came from Kieffer Moore with a powerful strike. On Saturday night, they were only able to get a 0-0 draw with strugglers Barnsley. Kal Naismith almost got Wigan the lead but a great clearance from Jordan Williams kept the game goalless. Their attempts to win were hampered by Danny Fox being sent off for a late challenge.

Do you approve or disapprove of Paul Cook as the Wigan Athletic head coach?