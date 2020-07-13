Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has offered his verdict on Leeds United’s top-flight potential and admitted he is unsure of how they will compete as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Cooper’s Swansea side lost 1-0 to the Whites in their tight encounter on Sunday in which Pablo Hernandez grabbed a last-gasp equaliser for Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Leeds have shown in recent weeks that they are too strong for most sides in the division and their quality has taken them to the top of the table with a three point advantage over second-placed West Brom.

However, despite their dominance, Cooper has voiced his doubts over how Leeds would cope in the Premier League but admitted that he isn’t “the best person to ask”.

“I haven’t really thought about it to be honest,” Cooper said. “They’re obviously a good team, they have a clear way of playing. You have to match them in what they do and be ready for it because they’re good at it.”

“Whether it’s enough to get them out of this league and then compete in the Premier League, I’m not too sure, you are better asking the Leeds staff rather than me. All I know is when you play them now it’s a really tough game.”

Leeds now require just four points from their remaining three games to be sure of winning automatic promotion and that is only if Brentford win all three of their remaining matches.

It is clear to see why Cooper is wary of being confident when assessing Leeds’ chances of doing well in the Premier League considering their long absence from the top-flight.

However they are a well-managed club with master tactician Marcelo Bielsa at the helm and with sound investment they could be a surprise package next season – if they win promotion.

Will Leeds United win automatic promotion to the Premier League?