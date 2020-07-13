It is time again for Sheffield Wednesday fans to vote on if they approve of Garry Monk as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Garry Monk had got less popular as the Sheffield Wednesday head coach. 12% of fans who voted approve of Monk, down from 39% the previous week. This meant that 83% of fans disapprove of him, up from 53% last week. 5% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Monk, down from 8% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of -71, down from -14 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Garry Monk and Sheffield Wednesday. They were able to get three points out of the two matches this week. On Wednesday night, they were beaten by play-off chasing Preston North End 3-1. Wednesday did get the lead thanks to Jacob Murphy, but they weren’t able to hold onto the lead. Preston got the win after goals from Scott Sinclair, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts. Wednesday were able to bounce back on Saturday after beating QPR 3-0. They got an early goal thanks to Dominic Iorfa and before the half ended, Josh Windass doubled their lead. The win was sealed towards the end by Murphy.

Do you approve or disapprove of Garry Monk as Sheffield Wednesday head coach?