West Bromwich Albion are set to face a battle with Celtic to sign West Ham United winger Grady Diangana according to The Sun.

Diangana has been on loan at the Hawthorns this season and has hugely impressed in his performances with it being no secret that the Baggies would love to secure him on a permanent basis.

However, West Ham value him at around £15-£20million which could be out of the price range of West Brom.

A lot depends on which division the Hammers will find themselves in next season with them currently involved in a relegation battle.

Should they slip down into the Championship they would need to recoup funds and sell some of their star players meaning Diangana could find himself a key figure next season.

However, if they remain in the Premier League there is more of a possibility that they will be willing to loan out the 22-year-old once again or consider selling him permanently, albeit for the right price.

The dazzling winger has scored two goals since the season resumed taking his tally to seven goals for the campaign as well as registering six assists for promotion-chasing West Brom.

If Celtic push ahead with a move for the youngster £15million would be a lot for the Scottish side to spend and they would only realistically be willing to part with such huge funds if they sell their first-choice striker Odsonne Edouard with Leeds showing interest.

West Brom would surely love to sign the winger but Slaven Bilic’s men have more important things to focus on at present with a crucial upcoming three games which will define whether or not they win automatic promotion or face the lottery of the play-offs.