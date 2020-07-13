It is time again for Reading fans to vote on if they approve of Mark Bowen as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Mark Bowen had got more popular as the Reading head coach. 67% of fans who voted approve of Bowen, up from 43% the previous week. This meant that 27% of fans disapprove of him, down from 42% last week. 6% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bowen, down from 14% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +40, up from +1 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Reading and Mark Bowen. They were able to pick up four points in the two matches they played this week. Last Tuesday, they played out a dull 0-0 match with struggling Huddersfield Town. The closest Reading came to scoring in this game was when George Puscas’ chip was well stopped by Jonas Lossl. On Saturday, they were able 1-0 against another side battling the drop, Charlton Athletic. They won the game after just three minutes when Puscas scored from the spot. This means that Reading are now 13th in the Sky Bet Championship.

