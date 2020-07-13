It is time again for Blackburn Rovers fans to vote on if they approve of Tony Mowbray as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Tony Mowbray had got less popular as the Blackburn Rovers head coach. 56% of fans who voted approve of Mowbray, down from 81% the previous week. This meant that 39% of fans disapprove of him, up from 16% last week. 6% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Mowbray, down from 3% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +17, down from +65 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers. They managed to get four points out of the two games they played this week. They won a thrilling match against play-off chasing rivals Cardiff City 3-2. They went behind with Will Vaulks scoring for Cardiff, but Blackburn were able to equalise through Danny Graham. This trend repeated with Cardiff taking the lead again through Robert Glatzel and Blackburn again equalising thanks to Dominic Samuel. Blackburn would be able to go on and win the match thanks to Adam Armstrong. On Saturday, they picked up an impressive 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion. They went behind due to a goal from Filip Krovinovic but they were able to grab a point thanks to an equaliser from Joe Rothwell.

Do you approve or disapprove of Tony Mowbray as the Blackburn Rovers head coach?