It dragged on for months and when the judgement was finally handed down, Kiko Casilla was found guilty of the racially-charged abuse that he was accused of labelling Jonathan Leko with. The result – an eight-game ban.

That eight-game ban has just ended with Leeds United’s 1-0 victory over Swansea at the weekend. His deputy, youngster Illan Meslier has looked comfortable over the eight games he stood between the sticks. The young Frenchman has conceded just four times and has kept five clean sheets as the Whites edge towards the Premier League.

The fact that Meslier (above) has slotted in so well is testament to the potential that the youngster has and will likely be part of the reasoning behind why United will part with a reported £5m to convert his loan to a permanent deal from French side Lorient.

Next up for Leeds United is a top vs bottom clash as West Yorkshire meets South Yorkshire at Elland Road. Depending on Brentford’s result versus Preston on Wednesday, it could be a promotion game. If Brentford drop point and Leeds win, that’s the Premier League sealed for next season.

Away from all of that, one decision on Thursday will be the key for Kiko Casilla’s future. Knowing Marcelo Bielsa’s liking of continuity, there is little chance of Meslier being benched and Casilla brought back into the Championship limelight. This is especially so with so much at stake and a match-rusty Casilla coming back from a long ban.

That’s not sealing decision on Casilla’s future though. That decision will come by looking at the substitute’s bench. Should Casilla not take the place of reserves stopper Kamil Miazek then you’d likely be right in thinking that his time at Elland Road is up and his football future lies away from Elland Road.

Will Kiko Casilla be at Leeds United next season?