Speaking to Grimsby Live, Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway confirms that Billy Clarke will not be returning to the club this summer.

Billy Clarke’s deal with Grimsby Town came to an end earlier this summer and despite the Mariners’ efforts to keep Clarke onboard, it has now been confirmed that he will not ben returning this summer.

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway has confirmed that Clarke and fellow out of contract attacker Charles Vernam will not be signing new deals. Holloway said to Grimsby Live that he did not think the pair shared his vision for the future. He said:

“With Billy Clarke, the move makes sense for him and I am very proud of how he played for us. Billy Clarke is someone who I have worked with before and I really rated him.

“I didn’t want him to leave my Blackpool club before, but he got frustrated. I didn’t want him to leave us now – but what can I do? Not a lot.”

In his time with Grimsby Town, Clarke played in 13 games across all competitions. The attacker joined in January has scored two goals and laid on four assists across all competitions.

Clarke, 32, is vastly experienced and is set to sign for a League Two club this summer. He came through Ipswich Town’s academy and after spending most of his time with the club out on loan, Clarke has gone on to play for Blackpool, Sheffield United (loan), Crawley Town, Bradford City, Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle and Grimsby.

