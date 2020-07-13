It is time again for Derby County fans to vote on if they approve of Phillip Cocu as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Phillip Cocu had got less popular as the Derby County head coach. 93% of fans who voted approve of Cocu, down from 94% the previous week. This meant that 6% of fans disapprove of him, up from 4% last week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cocu, down from 2% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +87, down from +90 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Derby County and Phillip Cocu. They weren’t able to get a single point in their two games this week. On Wednesday, they lost 2-0 to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion. They went behind early due to a goal from Grady Diangana and the loss was confirmed by Dara O’Shea’s header. To make matters worse, Louie Sibley was sent off in stoppage time. They lost again on Saturday, this time 3-1 to another promotion-chasing side, Brentford. Brentford got the lead early on due to an Ollie Watkins tap-in but Derby did equalise through Jason Knight. However, they would go on to lose the game thanks to a brace from Said Benrahma.

Do you approve or disapprove of Phillip Cocu as Derby County head coach?