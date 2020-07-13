It is time again for Millwall fans to vote on if they approve of Gary Rowett as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Gary Rowett had got more popular as the Millwall head coach. 96% of fans who voted approve of Rowett, up from 95% the previous week. This meant that 4% of fans disapprove of him, the same as last week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Rowett, down from 2% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +93, up from +92 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Millwall and Gary Rowett. They were able to pick up three points out of the two games they played. They would have expected not to lose 2-0 to strugglers Middlesbrough though. They went behind in the second half due to a goal from Britt Assombalonga and that defeat was confirmed by an Ashley Fletcher penalty. They bounced back on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over another struggling team, Hull City. The only goal of the game came after just two minutes with a stunning effort from Ryan Leonard making sure the Lions got all three points.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gary Rowett as the Millwall head coach?