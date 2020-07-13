According to a report from the Peterborough Telegraph, former Charlton Athletic and West Ham player Mark Robson is in the frame for the role as Peterborough United’s assistant manager.

Peterborough United are in the market for a new assistant manager after Gavin Strachan left his role as Darren Ferguson’s number two to pursue a dream role with Scottish giants Celtic.

Now, ex-Peterborough United coach Mark Robson – formerly a player for Charlton Athletic and West Ham – has now been linked with the role. The Peterborough Telegraph reported the news on Monday, saying he is “in the frame” for the job.

Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has said the club are nearing a deal for a new assistant manager. Fry eluded mentioning the identity of the coach but said it is Ferguson’s first-choice. He said:

“We’ve had to work hard to get the man we wanted, but we think we are there.

“He’s currently in a job so there was some negotiating to do, but the man was Darren’s first choice. We didn’t have to go any further down the list.”

Robson, 51, has plenty of experience in coaching and is familiar with the Posh. After spending time coaching with Charlton Athletic and Gillingham, Robson linked up with Peterborough United in 2010.

In his time at London Road, Robson helped Ferguson and fellow coach Kevin Russell to promotion and helped them maintain a spot in the Championship before departing to take up the manager’s role at Barnet.

Since then, Robson has gone on to coach with Norwich City, Aston Villa and he is now working in the England youth set-up.

