Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has claimed it would be a “massive signing” for Leeds United if they can prise Odsonne Edouard away from Celtic as reported by Football Insider.

The 22-year-old striker has been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer although Celtic are keen to tie him down to a long-term deal following his impressive performances in the last campaign.

Leeds would certainly need to guarantee promotion to the Premier League if they want to stand any chance of signing the striker and are well on course to do so this week if results go their way.

Edouard is seemingly happy at Celtic Park but could be tempted to move to England if a “huge club” like Leeds come knocking according to Phillips.

“It would be a massive coup,” he said. “It is always a slight gamble bringing someone in from the Scottish Premiership because it is a big jump.”

“But he has had a taste of European football and been a success. We have seen plenty of players come down from Celtic recently and perform.”

“It would be a massive signing. Leeds will have a big draw because they are a huge club. Once the crowd get back to Elland Road, that place can create an atmosphere. Not on par with Celtic Park but they can half make a noise.”

Edouard scored 27 goals in 45 appearances last season which earned him the SFWA Player of the Year award.

Leeds are bound to be in the market for further striking options this summer regardless of whether or not they win promotion with Jean-Kevin Augustin’s loan spell turning out to be less than successful.

