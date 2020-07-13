Stoke City have confirmed on their official club website that goalkeeper Adam Federici has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Stoke City have moved to confirm on their official club website their retained list for the 2019/20 campaign. All but one of the departing players is from their youth set-up, with veteran goalkeeper Adam Federici the only senior player confirmed to have been released by the club.

Federici’s stay with the Potters has come to an end, with the club opting against extending his stay until the end of the season. Mame Biram Diouf and Stephen Ward have both extended their deals until the end of the campaign.

Alongside Federici in leaving Stoke City is Oliver Shenton, Jake Dunwoody, Cameron McJannet, Scott Wara, Tre Pemberton, Ash Kigbu, James Jennings and Abdul Sankoh.

Upon the announcement, the club moved to thank all the departing players for their efforts while with Stoke City. Their statement read:

“The Club would like to thank those departing for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

Federici, now 35, will be on the lookout for a new club after his release from Stoke City. He has plenty of experience in the Football League, playing in England since signing for Reading in 2005.

Federici notched up 245 appearances for the Royals before leaving for Bournemouth in 2015. He spent stints on loan with Bristol City and Southend United during his time at the Madejski Stadium.

Federici joined Bournemouth upon his move away from Reading and went on to sign for Stoke City on a free transfer three years later.

Now, with Stoke confirming his departure, it will be interesting to see how Federici’s situation pans out. Would you like your club to sign Federici this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll.

