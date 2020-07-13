Rotherham’s Jerry Yates is a man very much in demand with both Blackpool and Swindon Town having entered bids according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (tweet – below).

These bids, seemingly of different structures, follow on from news earlier this month, per the Sunderland Echo, that Swindon were considering entering a bid after learning of ‘concrete interest’ from another side.

Same as last week. Blackpool offer seems to be suitable at around 250. Swindon offering an instalments package. Still down to lad in the end. https://t.co/F1wfnekeNB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 13, 2020

23-year-old Yates spent the season just gone on loan at Swindon, starring alongside the lethal boot of Eoin Doyle. Yates, himself, has contributed to Swindon’s promotion, hitting 13 goals of his own from 31 games.

That kind of form and level of output is obviously going to bring attention. That is seen by Rotherham, who have been promoted to the Championship, receiving a bid for his services.

Facing Blackpool and Sunderland interest, Swindon boss Wellens spoke to BBC Radio Wiltshire and confirmed that they would enter their own bid. On this, Wellens said:

“Rotherham have received a bid from another club. We will put a bid in over the next couple of days but the only problem is that it won’t be as much as the other club has offered.”

The Sun’s Nixon, via his tweet, suggests that Blackpool’s interest and the bid is set around the £250,000 mark and that Swindon’s interest is one based around an instalments-based package.

Whatever the structure of submitted bids, it is looking increasingly likely that the youngster won’t be playing his football in South Yorkshire next season.

Where will Jerry Yates be playing his fooball next season?