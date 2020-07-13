Fulham could opt to replace current manager Scott Parker with former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League according to The Sun.

The Cottagers are currently fourth in the Championship but due to the quality in their squad pundits had tipped them for automatic promotion before the start of the season.

They look well on course for a play-off place but have endured some frustrating results particularly since the resumption having lost 3-0 against Leeds United and 2-0 against Brentford which has severely dented their hopes of a top two finish.

There has been speculation that has suggested Fulham could part company with the services of rookie boss Parker and bring a more experienced, proven manager to Craven Cottage.

Chris Hughton would certainly fit the bill in this respect with him having managed over 200 games for Brighton both in the Championship and the Premier League.

He has also led Birmingham City to the group stages of the Europa League as well as having won promotion to the top-flight with both Brighton and Newcastle United.

Hughton is currently being linked with a number of jobs with Bristol City and Birmingham City both seemingly interested in the 61-year-old as they look to replace Lee Johnson and Pep Clotet respectively.

Fulham’s chances of landing Hughton would be increased should they remain in the Championship next season as it would appear very unlikely they would part ways with Parker if he can guide them to Premier League football.

Hughton has made no secret of his desire to manage in the Premier League again but he could be tempted by the Fulham job with their ambition to win promotion.

Should Scott Parker be replaced by Chris Hughton if Fulham fail to win promotion?