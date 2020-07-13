Crawley Town manager John Yems has told the Crawley Observer that a new deal for ex-AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Dannie Bulman is “all done”.

Veteran midfielder Dannie Bulman’s contract with Crawley Town came to an end this summer. At 41, it wouldn’t have been a surprise to see Bulman bring an end to his playing career. However, an update has now emerged on his situation.

Bulman is set to sign a new deal with the Red Devils, with manager John Yems confirming the news. Yems spoke to the Crawley Observer to provide an update on the club’s contact situation. He said:

“Bullie [Bulman] is all done but we are struggling to get Ollie [Palmer] to sign, I think he will be leaving.”

Yems went on to provide an update on Panutche Camara’s contract situation. The update on his situation was not so promising, saying that he is looking to leave the club. He added:

“I don’t think he will be back, he wants to leave the club. I think he is still looking for a club. There’s no animosity or anything, he just wanted away. It’s a shame but it’s one of those things.”

Bulman started out with Ashford United before signing for Wycombe Wanderers in 1998. Since then, he has gone on to play for Stevenage, Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon as well as Crawley, where he has spent three separate stints over the course of his career.

