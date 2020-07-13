Bristol City are eyeing up Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to be their new manager according to The Express.

City parted ways with Lee Johnson earlier this month following a run of nine games without a win and with their hopes of a play-off place fading fast.

There has been plenty of speculation linking a number of managers with the Bristol City job including Chris Hughton, Lee Bowyer and Ryan Lowe and Steven Gerrard is also now believed to be on the shortlist.

Gerrard was also touted by Birmingham City, according to reports, although he seemed keen to remain at Rangers as he looks to help the club challenge Celtic next season in order to prevent their rivals from winning a tenth straight SPL title.

The Robins are keen to mount a serious push for promotion to the Premier League next season and believe that Gerrard is an ambitious and hungry manager who will help them do just that.

The Liverpool legend only put pen to paper in December on a deal that ties him to Rangers until 2024 so won’t be easy to prise away from the Scottish club.

Bristol City are just three points outside the play-off places this season and still stand an outside chance of putting themselves in the frame come the end of the campaign.

Gerrard has been touted as a long-term successor to current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and whether or not he would want to test himself in the Championship remains to be seen.

Gerrard has earned praise for the job he has done at Rangers since his appointment at Ibrox and he has definitely turned the Glasgow side into a more competitive side in the SPL and the Europa League.

