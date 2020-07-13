Brentford are eyeing a summer swoop for Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis as a possible replacement for Said Benrahma according to The News.

The Bees are currently in third place in the Championship and should they fail to catch second-placed West Brom they would have to settle for a play-off place allaying fears they could lose star man Benrahma if they fail to win promotion.

Benrahma has scored 17 goals in 40 Championship appearances this season and contributed a number of assists as well which has already attracted interest from Premier League side Chelsea who are hugely keen on signing the winger.

Portsmouth’s Curtis is seen as a possible replacement should Benrahma depart Brentford with the wide man having scored 14 goals for Pompey making him their joint top scorer this season.

There was interest in his services from Blackburn Rovers and Reading during the January transfer window, but he remained at Fratton Park.

Curtis committed himself to the club by signing a three-and-a-half year deal in February meaning he would remain at the club until the summer of 2023.

However, his reputation has continued to soar and he netted for Pompey in their play-off semi-final first-leg encounter with Oxford United.

With Portsmouth now facing another season in League One following the curtailment of the campaign, Curtis could be tempted by a move to Brentford even if they remain in the Championship with the potential of a transfer to a club higher up in the football pyramid possibly being too hard to reject.

Brentford will be desperately keen to retain the services of Benrahma who has been a revelation this season but a move for Curtis should they be unable to do so, may be a wise choice.

Would Ronan Curtis be a good signing for Brentford?