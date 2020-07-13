Speaking to Kent Online, Gillingham Boss Steve Evans revealed that he held a conversation with midfielder James Jones over a possible move to Priestfield Stadium before Lincoln City snapped him up.

Earlier this month, Lincoln City moved to snap up midfielder James Jones from Crewe Alexandra. He makes the move to the Imps after helping Crewe win promotion to League One and now, it has been revealed that Lincoln were not the only team chasing a deal for Jones.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has revealed that he held talks with Jones over a possible move to Kent. The Gills boss said that before he could call him a second time over a possible deal, Lincoln City had already swooped in to take him to Sincil Bank.

Speaking to Kent Online, Evans said:

“The deal was done before I could pick up the phone a second time. Michael Appleton has got himself an outstanding young player.”

Jones, 24, had been with Crewe his entire career before leaving to join Lincoln City. He came through the club’s youth ranks and went on to play in 185 games. In the process, Jones netted 21 goals and provided 17 assists, scoring two and assisting five in his last season.

Now, with Lincoln, Jones will be hoping to press on under Michael Appleton. It will be interesting to see how the midfielder fares and if Gillingham end up kicking themselves over missing out on a deal.

Gillingham fans, would you have liked to sign Jones this summer? Let us know your thoughts in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Crewe Alexandra news, it has been revealed that one of the club’s new signings turned down bigger money elsewhere to make the move to Gresty Road – find out more about that here.

Would you have liked to sign Jones this summer?