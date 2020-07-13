Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley signed Everton’s Callum Connolly for previous club Lincoln City last summer.

As he scours the market for signings for the Terriers for next season, could he look to bring him to Yorkshire this time around?

Connolly, who is 22 years old, may be loaned out once again by Everton to gain more first-team experience.

He would be a useful player for Huddersfield as he can play in either defence or midfield so would add more options and depth to their ranks.

Connolly seems ready to make the step back up into the Championship having spent last season on loan in League One at Lincoln and then Fleetwood Town respectively.

The ex-England Under-21 international has risen up through the youth ranks with the Toffees and has played once for their senior side in a Premier League game against Southampton four years ago.

He has also had loan stints away from Goodison Park at Barnsley, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers in the past.

Huddersfield boss Cowley will be eager to put his own stamp on his squad over the coming months after a difficult season in charge there. The Terriers still need to secure their Championship status with three games left to play.

They are currently two points above the relegation zone and lost to rivals Luton Town last time out.

Despite not knowing what league they are in next term, Connolly would do a job for them in whatever division.

