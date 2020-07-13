Derby County run the risk of losing Chris Martin for nothing this summer.

The experienced striker has agreed to play until the end of the current season but remains out of contract this summer.

Martin, who is 31 years old, could leave the Rams for free if they can’t strike a new agreement with him. He is valued at £1.4 million on Transfermarkt.

He has been a useful player for Phillip Cocu’s side this past campaign and has scored 12 goals and gained seven assists. Losing him would be a big blow for the current Championship Play-Off hopefuls.

Martin has been a great servant to Derby since first joining them in 2013 and has played over 200 games for the club.

Many thought his time at Pride Park was over when he was shipped out on loan to Reading, Fulham and Hull City respectively over the past few years. However, he has forced his way back into the Derby side this year and has reinstated himself.

The Scotland international adds more options and depth to their attacking department and should be handed a new contract. He has rejected an offer Derby proposed to him but Cocu’s men need to try again and retain his services for another 12 months at least.

They are currently 10th in the table and three points off the top six with three games left of the campaign to play.

In other Derby news, Millwall have an option to buy their forward Mason Bennett, as covered by The72.

Will Derby keep Martin?