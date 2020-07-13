Former England international Danny Mills has compared Leeds United’s Pablo Hernandez to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds beat Swansea City 1-0 on Sunday thanks for a last gasp strike from the Spaniard and Mills has paid him the ultimate compliment by comparing him to one of the all time great midfielders.

The playmaker gave his reaction to the all important goal in an interview with LUTV saying: “It is an unbelievable feeling for everybody. I celebrated a lot because i know that this goal means a lot for everybody.”

Hernandez came on at half time for Leeds replacing Tyler Roberts and he had a huge impact on the game in the second half as he so often does and Mills gave praise for the 35-year-old’s performance.

“I have played in some very good teams, under some very good coaches but sometimes you need a moment and a player that can produce that exceptional moment of quality,” Mills said.

“Paul Scholes, Juninho, Mendieta, Viduka, Kewell – players who step up for that one moment and change everything. He is that kind of player.”

“He is not necessarily the quickest anymore but he has the composure in front of goal. Those moments make the difference.”

Hernandez has now scored eight goals in 33 Championship appearances but it’s not just his goals, its his assists, passing range and influence on the Leeds United team which has drawn praise from pundits.

Leeds could win promotion this week if results go their way and could find themselves a Premier League team once again which would be a huge boost to the football club.

Is Leeds United's Pablo Hernandez as good as Paul Scholes?