Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill knows Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith from handing him his Northern Ireland debut in September last year.

As the Potters’ manager scours the transfer market for reinforcements to his squad this summer, could he move for the highly-rated youngster?

Manchester United may seek to loan him out over the coming months for him to gain some first-team experience next season.

Galbraith, who is 19 years old, would add more options and depth to Stoke’s midfield department and would be an exciting loan acquisition.

The Belfast-born man started his career in his native Northern Ireland with spells at Glentoran, Crusaders and Linfield before moving to Old Trafford in 2017.

He has been a key player for the Red Devils’ youth sides and made his first and only senior appearance for their first-team to date in a Europa League tie against Astana earlier this season.

Galbraith is in need of some regular football to help his development and a move to the Bet365 Stadium would be ideal. He would be working under a manager he already knows and will have a good chance of getting game time.

Stoke still need to secure their Championship survival with three games left of the season to play. They boosted their hopes by beating Birmingham City at home yesterday and are now four points above the relegation zone.

Next up for the Potters is an away trip to Bristol City on Wednesday.

