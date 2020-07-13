Barrow want to re-sign Blackburn Rovers duo Matt Platt and Tom White, as per a report by the North-West Evening Mail.

The Bluebirds are preparing for life in League Two next season and are keen on bringing the duo back to Holker Street.

Their new boss, David Dunn, is looking to raid his former club Blackburn Rovers for their two youngsters.

He has said, as per the North-West Evening Mail: “I think it is something we’ll look into. Tom and Matty did very well for Barrow last year, so the fans will have a connection with them anyway.

“It’s very important that the recruitment process is right – nowadays it’s more important than ever to get that right, so we’ll be working really hard to attract the right players to the club to give us the best chance.”

Platt, who is 22 years old, played a key part in Barrow winning the National League title this past season under Ian Evatt.

The defender has also previously had loan spells away from Ewood Park at Accrington Stanley and Southport in the past.

White, on the other hand, added more options and depth to the Bluebirds’ midfield options in the last campaign. The ex-Carlisle United and Gateshead man would be a useful acquisition as Barrow look ahead to the Football League.

Blackburn could loan out the duo again for more first-team experience in the next campaign. Barrow are a club they trust with their players, as proven from last season.

The72 picked out five players Dunn could sign for his new side this summer.

Would you like to see Platt and White return, Barrow fans?