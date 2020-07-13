Speaking to London News Online, Lee Bowyer has expressed his disappointment that a figure of £750,000 will be enough for a club to secure his services and take him away from Charlton Atheltic.

Bowyer has been linked with the vacancy at St Andrew’s’ following the departure of Pep Clotet.

“We’ve got three games to go and people are talking about me leaving,” said Bowyer. “I’ve been linked to Birmingham because I’ve played there. Of course, I’m going to be linked there. But for things like that to be coming out [a compensation figure], that’s wrong.

The two sides meet this week in a big relegation battle. Bowyer’s Charlton are one place and one point above the bottom three and three points behind Birmingham who are 18th.

“Maybe because we are playing Birmingham it is people trying to disrupt our camp. Birmingham are only three points above us. If we’d won at the weekend then we’d have been above them.

It’s been a tough period at The Valley over the last few months and Bowyer is hoping that the story did not come from someone within the Charlton camp.

Back in January, the former Birmingham City midfielder signed a new long term contract with Charlton one of the only things that was a success under the failed ownership of Matt Southall and Tanhoon Nimer.

“Are people trying to disrupt the camp? There is no reason to do that. I just hope this is not coming out of our camp. For someone to have said this is the compensation…why is anyone even getting involved in the conversation, that’s if we are. I don’t know if there is any truth. It could just be people trying to rock the boat.

“There is no reason for us as a club to be getting caught up in anything that might be happening later on. There’s no reason. It seems it is just people trying to disrupt things. I’ve been linked there for weeks now and then all of a sudden this comes out.

“There is probably no truth to it. I hope it isn’t anyone from our club saying that.”