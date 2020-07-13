Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that the Baggies would struggle to reach the Premier League if they had to settle for a play-off place as reported by West Brom News.

West Brom slipped up on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park and allowed third-placed Brentford to close the gap to just three points.

Slaven Bilic’s men now must take seven points from their final three games to ensure they win promotion automatically and Phillips believes they must fight till the end for second spot or face a real challenge in the play-offs.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, the ex-Albion striker was asked by host Colin Murray whether Albion would struggle to ready themselves for a play-off battle.

Phillips replied: “100%, especially with them being in the top two most of the season. Of course, what happened last year, I was there for the second leg, the disappointment. So that’ll be fresh in their mind as well.”

“It’s going to be tough because of Brentford. They’ll be worried I hope it doesn’t affect them, I hope they get over the line, but the pressure is really on.”

West Brom are still very much in the driving seat and should they pick up maximum points from their remaining games then they will be promoted but there is no doubt that the pressure from the Bees is intensifying.

Phillips is absolutely correct with his concerns should West Brom finish in the play-offs with the successful team usually being one which has momentum and a team who has been in good form.

With Albion having been in the top two spots since September should they fail to win promotion automatically it would have a devastating effect on their confidence and belief ahead of a play-off challenge.

Will West Bromwich Albion win automatic promotion?