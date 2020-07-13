According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson has told current manager Neil Warnock that he wants him at the club next season.

Middlesbrough were struggling pre-lockdown and parted ways with Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate just one game after the restart, with Neil Warnock taking the reigns immediately.

The new Boro boss has won two games out of five, with important victories over Stoke City and Millwall, but has incidentally lost the other three.

TEAMtalk report that Gibson has told Warnock that he wishes him to be Middlesbrough manager next season, although all does depend on whether the club remains in the Championship next season.

Boro are in 19th position in the second tier and sit two points above the relegation zone. Warnock has three games to save Boro’s season, playing Reading, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday in their remaining fixtures.

“The plan is for him to stay,” said the source close to the club. “The details have not been finalised but Middlesbrough have already made it clear they want him next season.”

“They firmly believe they will stay up with him in charge.”

Warnock has a record eight promotions to his name and will be eyeing up another if he remains Middlesbrough manager for the 2020/21 campaign. He has admitted the club needs ‘restructuring’ and seems to know exactly what the Teessiders need to progress.

Boro have not been in the Premier League since 2017 and had finished 5th and 7th in the following two seasons in the Championship. However, this season the club has flirted with relegation and given Warnock’s experience, he could be the man to guide them back to the top flight.