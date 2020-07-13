Gary Rowett wants to keep Adam Barrett at Millwall. Speaking to London News Online the Millwall Manager is confident that the former Southend captain will remain at The Den.

Gary Rowett has already lost his assistant manager – Callum Davidson left the club to take up the manager’s role at St Johnstone just before the season restarted. Barrett, who was caretaker manager earlier this season before Rowett’s appointment following the departure of Neil Harris back in October is the current interim assistant to Gary Rowett.

The Millwall boss is expecting the former Southend United captain to remain at Millwall. Barrett has been linked with the top job at Roots Hall twice before, including earlier this season but the club chose to go with former Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell.

Campbell left the club at the end of the season following relegation to League Two.

“Adam’s done a really good job since I’ve come in,” said Rowett. It’s sometimes hard when you come into a new club for the staff who have been there for a while and have been loyal to the previous manager.

“But they’ve become almost like our own staff. We don’t feel any different about them – Adam and the rest of the guys have been brilliant.

“He’s really good at his job. He’s dedicated to the club in terms of if you ask him to do something he prepares really, really well and does a meticulous job.

Rowett said that he has spoken to Barrett about the speculation and said that he wants him to remain at the club.

“I spoke to Ad about it and said: ‘Look, from my point of view, I want you here for a long time – you’re a huge part of what we’re doing’.

“I think he’s really enjoying it and is really happy. It’s slightly different methods we use, but sometimes for a coach that is good because you see a different way of working.

“I hope he’s happy enough to resist any overtures from anywhere but I can understand why there would be an interest. Particularly Southend – because that’s been his club for a long time. I know how hard that is to resist.

“I believe he’ll still be here next season.”