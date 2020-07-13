Sheffield United are interested in young Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph, according to a report by The Sun.

The Blades have identified the teenager as someone who would bolster their youth ranks.

Joseph, who is 18 years old, is highly-rated by Wigan and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. He has also been linked with Leicester City, as well as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Wigan are set to offload players to help slash their costs and help pay the rest of their squad. Midfielder Jensen Weir is leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion, whilst the likes of Joe Gelhardt, David Marshall, Sam Morsy and Antonee Robinson are all attracting interest from elsewhere.

Joseph has risen up through the youth ranks at the DW Stadium but is yet to make a senior appearance for Paul Cook’s side. Nevertheless, he has impressed for Scotland at Under-18 and Under-19 levels.

Sheffield United will be eager to boost their ranks after an impressive first season back in the Premier League. The Yorkshire side are expected to be busy this summer as Chris Wilder look to strengthen and add depth to all aspects of his squad.

Wigan, on the other hand, are currently battling for their Championship lives and take on Hull City tomorrow night in what is a huge clash at the bottom of the league.

In other Latics news, another one of their young starlets, Gelhardt, is on the radar of Leeds United and Southampton, as covered by The72.



Will Wigan stay up?