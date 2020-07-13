Portsmouth are set to rekindle their interest in Tranmere Rovers defender Manny Monthe, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).



Twitter: Portsmouth. Very keen to sign Tranmere centre half Monthe this time round. (@reluctantnicko)

The League One side are likely to be in the hunt for defenders this summer with Christian Burgess leaving and Sean Raggett going back to parent club Norwich City.

There were question marks over whether Kenny Jackett’s side would reignite their pursuit of Monthe this summer. He was linked with a switch to Fratton Park in January.

Monthe, who is 25 years old, is believed to back on their radar after Tranmere’s relegation to League Two.

The Cameroon-born man has impressed for the Whites over the past couple of seasons.

Monthe started his career at QPR and rose up through the youth ranks with the London side. He never made a senior appearance for the Hoops and left in 2014.

He subsequently dropped into non-league and had spells at Whitehawk, Tonbridge Angels, Heybridge Swifts, Hayes and Yeading United and Bath City before Forest Green Rovers snapped him up in 2016.

Monthe helped the Green gain promotion to the Football League in his first season at the club and stayed with them in League Two before switching to Tranmere two years ago.

He played a key role in the Merseyside club getting back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One. Could Portsmouth sign him now?

In other Pompey news, their recently released striker Brett Pitman is looking to find a new club, as covered by The72.

Do you want Monthe, Tranmere fans?