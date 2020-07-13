Benji Kimpioka is open to staying at Sunderland, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The winger is out of contract at the Stadium of Light but is not ruling out re-signing for the League One side.

Kimpioka, who is 20 years old, started his career in the youth ranks at IK Sirius but moved to England four years ago to join Sunderland.

The Sweden Under-21 international was tipped for a bright future with the Black Cats and went onto make his first-team debut in an EFL Trophy fixture in September 2018 against Stoke City.

Kimpioka has since gone onto play 14 times for Sunderland but is now out of contract there with his next move still up in the air.

He has said, as per the Sunderland Echo: “Right now I’m waiting a bit, talking to my agent and family to see how we should do in the window that is coming. Sunderland is a club that I love and I like everyone there, all the coaches, players and staff in the club.

“We’ll see. I want to stay there, but everything is in God’s hands.”

It is expected to be another summer of transition for the North-East side as they gear up for a third consecutive season in League One. Their boss Phil Parkinson will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad by bringing in a few of his own signings.

In other Sunderland news, they have no plans to sell striker Charlie Wyke, as reported by The72.

Do you want Kimpioka to stay, Sunderland fans?