Defender Harold Moukoudi has returned to his parent club Saint Etienne after his loan spell with Middlesbrough came to an end this week, the club has confirmed via their official site.

Moukoudi arrived at Middlesbrough on deadline day in January and went on to make a total of eight appearances for the club.

He signed a one-month extension at the end of the campaign, which has since come to an end. He has now returned to his parent club Saint Etienne, but it isn’t clear how long he will be at the French side as they are reportedly looking to sell the 22-year old this summer.

Middlesbrough remain interested but the asking price set by Saint Etienne and Boro’s Championship status will prove to be key factors in whether they make a move for the Cameroon international.

Upon his departure, Moukoudi posted a message to the Teesside faithful on his Instagram page, stating:

“Thank you for these 6 months Boro, you are amazing supporters. I had to go back in France. All the Best for the end of the season, UTB”

This does leave Neil Warnock’s side quite light on numbers in defence with just Dael Fry and Ryan Shotton as natural centre-backs, although George Friend and Jonny Howson have been utilised in this position throughout the campaign.

Moukoudi’s most recent outing, and only appearance under Warnock, came against Queens Park Rangers at the Riverside at the start of July, where he was deployed in a holding midfield role.