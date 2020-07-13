Bolton Wanderers are set to announce the signing of Antoni Sarcevic this week, according to a report by the Bolton News.

The midfielder is a free agent after leaving Plymouth Argyle and the Trotters are poised to see off interest from League Two rivals Salford City and Mansfield Town to land his signature.

Sarcevic, who is 28 years old, is set to become Ian Evatt’s second signing after they completed the acquisition of striker Eoin Doyle last week.

Bolton are expected to be busy this summer as they build a squad capable of mounting a serious promotion push.

Sarcevic has been a key player for Plymouth over the past four seasons and has made 130 appearances for the Pilgrims, scoring 21 goals.

The Manchester-born bagged 10 goals in all competitions last term to help Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion to League One. Losing him is a big blow for them as they prepare for the next campaign.

Prior to his move to Home Park, Sarcevic had spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Chester, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town. He is a proven player in League Two and would be a shrewd free transfer signing by Bolton.

The Trotters are also after Blackpool midfielder Jamie Devitt and have a ‘strong chance’ of signing him, as covered by The72. They have also been linked with their former midfielder Jay Spearing, who is now a free agent.

Have a go at our Bolton Wanderers quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

Do you want Sarcevic, Bolton fans?