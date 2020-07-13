Brentford are being linked with a move for AEK Athens goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, as per a report by Greek news outlet SDNA.

The Greece international has emerged as a potential summer target for the Bees.

Thomas Frank’s side are in fine form in the Championship and are piling some serious pressure on Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the automatic promotion places.

The London outfit are still being linked with players despite it being unknown what league they will be in next season as they hunt down a place in the Premier League.

Barkas, who is 26 years old, has been AEK Athens’ first choice goalkeeper for the past four seasons and is highly rated by the Super League giants.

The Holland-born stopper started his career at Atromitos and went onto make 21 appearances for their first-team as a youngster. He was a man in demand when his contract expired there in 2016 and it was Athens who won the race for his signature.

He has been a key player there since his switch but could be on the move this summer.

These are exciting times to be a Brentford fan. The club are going for promotion to the top flight, they have some top players in their squad and a sparkling new stadium on the horizon.

Frank’s side will be an attractive club to join at the moment and they are also after free agent winger Diallang Jaiyesimi, as reported by The72 yesterday.

Should Brentford target Barkas?