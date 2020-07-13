Lyle Taylor held talks with Celtic and Rangers earlier this summer, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The striker is a free agent and is weighing up his next move after leaving Charlton Athletic.

Taylor, who is 31 years old, is not short of interest and is now a target for Nottingham Forest, as covered by The72 yesterday.

Celtic and Rangers have been linked with him for a while but face strong competition from below the border for his signature.

Taylor has been prolific for Charlton since his move there from AFC Wimbledon in June 2018, scoring 25 goals in all competitions last season to help them gain promotion from League One.

The Monserrat international has managed 11 goals in this campaign but has now played his last game for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Taylor is a well-travelled footballer and has played for various clubs in the past such as AFC Bournemouth, Falkirk, Sheffield United, Partick Thistle and Scunthorpe United.

His next move is the biggest of his career, hence why he was unwilling to risk getting injured playing for Charlton for the rest of this season.

Taylor has been linked with a variety of different clubs over the past couple of months, including Celtic and Rangers, but Forest will now be looking to surge ahead in the race to land him this summer.

