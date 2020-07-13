Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said free agent midfielder Jay Spearing – recently linked with Sunderland, Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers – will “probably” get a League One move.

There’s a lot of interest in Spearing. Probably get League One. Devitt a strong chance. https://t.co/YTYAK84lHq — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

As covered here on The72 earlier this month, midfielder Jay Spearing is attracting transfer interest after his release from Blackpool.

The experienced midfielder has left Blackpool after his contract came to an end and he has been catching the eyes of a host of sides. Sunderland, Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers have all been said keen.

Now, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has offered a fresh comment on Spearing’s situation. Speaking on Twitter, Nixon said a League One move is likely for the midfielder, saying that there is “a lot of interest” in his services.

Spearing has been with Blackpool since 2017, signing on a free transfer after his release from Bolton Wanderers. The midfielder has notched up a total of 120 appearances during his time with the Tangerines, scoring eight goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

Spearing has captained Blackpool through the last two seasons and now, he will go in search of a new challenge.

Formerly a Liverpool youngster, Spearing has plenty of experience under his belt. He played 55 times for Liverpool’s senior side, spending time on loan with Leicester City and Bolton Wanderers, joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2013.

Spearing featured 173 times for Bolton (10 goals, 23 assists) and spent a stint on loan with Blackburn Rovers before departing after four years.

