Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has said it would be “fantastic business” for Leeds United if they could sign Reading star John Swift this summer.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Leeds United have been linked with Reading star John Swift. The playmaker is one of the Royals’ star performers and with promotion on the horizon for Leeds United, a Premier League move could be beckoning.

Now, Leeds United’s rumoured interest in Swift has been given a seal of approval by retired striker Kevin Phillips. Now a pundit and coach, Phillips believes it would be “fantastic business” for Leeds United if they were to sign Swift this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Swift is a good technical player. He is a very good ball player and scores a goal as well. Whether he can make that jump to the Premier League and be successful only time will tell but I am a big fan of the player.

“However, any side that gets promoted would be looking at him as a squad player rather than somebody to play week in, week out.

“It is important for those teams to bring in quality not quantity and he has qualities. If you could bring someone like him in for £5million that would be fantastic business.”

Swift is Reading’s main creative force, notching up an impressive 11 assists in 38 Championship appearances. The former Chelsea youngster has netted five goals as well, taking him to 21 goals and 23 assists in 147 matches for Reading.

Swift mainly plays as a number 10 but also features in a slightly deeper central midfield role at times.

The 25-year-old has been with Reading since 2016, signing on a free transfer after leaving Chelsea. Swift played once for Chelsea’s senior side, also spending time out on loan with Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

