Speaking to the club’s official website, Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez has said it was an “unbelievable feeling” to score the winning goal against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

Pablo Hernandez’ 89th-minute goal has put Leeds United within touching distance of the Premier League. The Whites looked to have been held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City but Hernandez, who was brought off the bench at half-time, found the back of the net to secure a massive three points for Leeds United.

The win sees them move three points clear of West Brom at the top of the table. Not only that, but they are now six points clear of 3rd placed Brentford, strengthening their grip on a spot in the top two.

After the game, Whites hero Hernandez spoke to the club’s official website about the “massive” win. He said it was an “unbelievable feeling” to score the winner so late on, saying:

“It is a massive three points. We came here to play against a difficult opponent. Swansea have good players and always playing against them is tough.

“I thought the team worked well and fought in every minute of the game and we deserved the three points. Scoring in the last minute to win the game was an unbelievable feeling for everybody. I celebrated the goal a lot because I know the goal means a lot to everybody and it was in the 89th minute, in a special stadium for me.

“It is an important three points for our target in the league. We know if we win the three games left we will be champions and this will be the reality. We just need to be focused on our own games.”

