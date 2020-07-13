According to a report from German news outlet Kicker, Werder Bremen are keen to sign Nurnberg midfielder Patrick Erras, who has been linked with the likes of Leeds United, QPR and Blackburn Rovers.

Last month, we covered reports here on The72 revealing that German midfielder Patrick Erras was attracting Championship interest. Second-tier quartet Leeds United, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City were all linked with Erras and now, it has emerged that he is attracting fresh interest from elsewhere.

German news outlet Kicker has revealed that Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are interested in signing Erras this summer. The big midfielder is available on a free transfer this summer and Bremen are said to have joined the group of clubs eyeing up a deal for Erras.

Standing at 196cm, Erras is a physical presence in midfield. He has plenty of experience in the German leagues but with his contract at Nurnberg set to expire, he looks set for a move away this summer.

Erras has been with the club for his entire senior career. He made his way through their youth ranks and has gone on to play in 86 games. In the process, Erras – who has also filled in at centre-back at times – has scored nine goals and provided four assists along the way.

With Erras subject to significant interest, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out. A move to Werder Bremen offers him the chance to stay in is home country and play first-tier football, but a move to England would give him a new challenge.

