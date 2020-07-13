Speaking to Sky Sports News, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has said John Terry will not be leaving for Bristol City this summer.

Earlier this month, Bristol City took the decision to sack Lee Johnson as manager. Since the Robins have been linked with a range of names, one being former defender John Terry.

Terry is the assistant manager at Aston Villa at the moment, working alongside Dean Smith after his playing career came to an end. Terry has been linked with the vacant role at Ashton Gate and now, Smith has moved to address the links.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Smith said that Terry is fully committed to the job at Aston Villa. He said:

“I have spoken to John and he is fully committed to our cause here at Aston Villa.”

“I don’t think we can look at the summer, we’ve got to look at now”.

“They’ve got Dean Holden, a former coach of mine, in charge at the moment. He is working hard for his club and JT is certainly working very hard for me. We’ve got a very good relationship and we enjoy working together.”

It awaits to be seen who Bristol City look to bring in to replace Johnson this summer. The Robins have been linked with a host of names but it seems that they will have to look elsewhere if they hoped to bring Terry in this summer.

