Leeds United fans will soon need to buy a new, expanded thesaurus as they are running out of words to describe just how good Pablo Hernandez is. They are slowly accepting that he is not a 90-minute player. But when he plays like he did today, they might just accept 45 minutes of sheer brilliance.

Pablo got his now usual 45-minute run-out for Leeds United. Coming on at half-time to replace Tyler Roberts and slotting straight into his accustomed playmaker role. Slotted in because he is a round peg and he’s making his own hole.

Leeds United fans love the Spaniard with many calling him El Mago, The Magician. It’s what he adds to the team that they feel spoiled with, and they especially love seeing the following:

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAL — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 12, 2020

Pablo gives Leeds fans another magical 45 minutes

Pablo is a big game player; even when he is only playing half a game. His vision and craft can turn games and that is what he showed this afternoon with his ‘at-the-death’ last-minute winner that inched the Whites even closer to a return to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Touches – 53

Passes – 37

Passes (final third) – 21 (17 forward)

Passes (key/chances) – 1

Dribbles – 4 (3 successful)

Shots – 2

Goals – 1

Leeds United flow when Pablo Hernandez has them purring and he continues to do just that as he netted his 8th goal of the season to give the Whites a vital three points as they edge closer toward automatic promotion.

Phil Hay has his customary goal celebration tweet (above) but it was this tweet which pretty much summed up Pablo Hernandez’s half against former side Swansea.

The guy is just unreal. Played like a demon since the restart. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 12, 2020

That tweet had Leeds United fans flocking to agree. Here’s what some of them have been saying in reply to Phil Hay’s tweet.

Not alone my friend! — Daniel Ryan (@ExoSkeletonFPS) July 12, 2020

Just surprised he does not start unless he carrying that niggle but my god he’s just beyond superb. — Mark Foster (@MarkFos24318702) July 12, 2020

Pablo is player of the season. Single handedly dragging us over the line. — Matthew (@mattmcrae88) July 12, 2020

Only one team in The Championship that can start a move from the byline of their own area and fifteen seconds later score: That team is Leeds United! What a win!!!!!! — Stuart (@StuartofLeeds) July 12, 2020

They all owe him 5% of there promotion bonus 😍 — DannyD💙💛 (@DannyDlufc) July 12, 2020

It's actually a pleasure watching him do his thing. Pablo is a league above those players. — Stevie Dewar (@SJDewar1990) July 12, 2020

Had to be pablo, just had to be — BBBBBBBielsa (@robhlufc) July 12, 2020

He's a different class. Incredible — Jake (@Jakeleeds88) July 12, 2020

He wants it more than anybody! Pablo is a GOD😍 — Ashley Weatherill 💙💛 (@AshWeatherill1) July 12, 2020

That goal, right at the death means one thing. For Leeds United, four points from the next three games guarantee promotion to the Premier League. However, this evening is all about bowing down to Pablo Hernandez.

