It is time again for Swansea City fans to vote on if they approve of Steve Cooper as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Steve Cooper had got more popular as the Swansea City head coach. 50% of fans who voted approve of Cooper, up from 40% the previous week. This meant that 40% of fans disapprove of him, down from 48% the previous week. 10% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Harris, down from 12% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +10, up from -8 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Steve Cooper and Swansea City. On Wednesday night, Swansea would get a good 3-1 win over Birmingham City. They went behind due to Lukas Jutkiewicz but Swansea were able to get level just seven minutes later due to a goal from Rhian Brewster. The Swans would then take control with goals from Ben Cabango and Jay Fulton giving them the win. Today, they ended up losing to Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds United. They were holding them for the longest time until late on, former player Pablo Hernandez scored the only goal of the game to condemn them to defeat.

Do you approve or disapprove of Steve Cooper as Swansea City head coach?