It is time again for Leeds United fans to vote on if they approve of Marcelo Bielsa as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Marcelo Bielsa had become even more popular as the Leeds United head coach. 97% of fans who voted approve of Bielsa, down from 99% the previous week. This meant that only 2% of fans disapprove of him, up from 1% the previous week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bielsa, up from 0% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +95, down from +98 the previous week.

It has been a fantastic week for Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United. They managed to get the maximum six points out of the two games they played this week. The rout started just before the first half ended when Mateusz Klich scored a penalty. In the second half, Leeds went mad and quickly doubled their lead through Helder Costa. Liam Cooper scored the third with a good strike, Pablo Hernandez followed that up with a goal from the edge of the box and it was ended in the 93rd minute with a goal from Patrick Bamford. Today, they would beat Swansea City 1-0. The only goal of the game came late on thanks to Pablo Hernandez.

Do you approve or disapprove of Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United head coach?