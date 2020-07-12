It is time again for Preston North End fans to vote on if they approve of Alex Neil as their head coach.

It is now Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Alex Neil had got less popular as the Preston North End head coach. 47% of fans who voted approve of Neil, down from 58% the previous week. This meant that 43% of fans disapprove of him, up from 26% the previous week. 10% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Neil, going down from 16% last week. This means he had a net approval rate of +4, down from +32 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Alex Neil and Preston North End. They were able to pick up four points in the two games they played this week. On Wednesday night, they beat mid-table side Sheffield Wednesday 3-1. They went behind due to a goal from Jacob Murphy, but were able to go level thanks to a goal from Scott Sinclair. Late in the game, goals from Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts gave them their first win since the season restarted. On Saturday, they would draw 1-1 with seemingly play-off destined Nottingham Forest. They went behind due to a penalty from Lewis Grabban but got the point after Stockley scored.

Do you approve or disapprove of Alex Neil as the Preston North End head coach?